Emmys 2021: The 25 Biggest Snubs

In one of the bleakest calendar years in recent history, TV provided a much-needed escape from the chaos of the outside world — but only a handful of our small-screen saviors are getting the Emmy love we think they deserve.

Sure, Ted Lasso and Hamilton got all of the nominations we expected them to earn (and then some), but what about gems like Girls5eva and the cancelled-too-soon Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist?

And here’s a quick note before we continue: In order to be eligible for nomination, a show/TV movie needed to air between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. For that reason, several huge shows didn’t make the cut this year, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, Better Call Saul, The Morning Show, Killing Eve, What We Do in the Shadows, Ozark, Stranger Things, Russian Doll and Dead to Me.

Nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmys were announced earlier this morning by father-daughter acting duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Broadway’s Hamilton) during a virtual event on Emmys.com. CBS has tapped Cedric the Entertainer to host this year’s broadcast, which is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And unlike last year’s quasi-virtual, audience-less ceremony, this year’s Emmys will feature a limited live audience.

Check out our list of the year's biggest snubs in 15 key categories