FBI: Most Wanted: Alexa Davalos Joins Season 3 as a Series Regular

FBI: Most Wanted’s Fugitive Task Force is a adding a new recruit for Season 3.

The Dick Wolf procedural has cast The Man in the High Castle alum Alexa Davalos as a series regular for the coming season, our sister site Deadline reports. Details about her character remain scarce, but we do know that Davalos will play an FBI agent who joins Jess’ (Julian McMahon) team.

The news comes after CBS confirmed to TVLine that Special Agent Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand) will not be returning for Season 3. “Moving On, Moving Forward, Don’t Look Back… #clintonskye,” Arcand wrote on Instagram. “Must Say Bye. Bye.” Skye was one of Jess’ most experienced agents, as well as his brother-in-law and Tali’s (YaYa Gosselin) uncle.

Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger that saw Jess and his new girlfriend Sarah (Jen Landon) confronted by Sarah’s ex-husband Hugh (James Carpinello), who showed up to the house fully armed after making bail. Jess ordered Kenny (Kellan Lutz) to call 911 before both men grabbed their guns and prepared for a violent standoff. The episode wrapped with shots fired, but it’s unclear who—or if even anyone at all— had been hit.

FBI: Most Wanted will return this fall as part of a three-part crossover, airing Tuesday, Sept. 28, with parent series FBI and the new spinoff FBI: International.

