Charles Robinson, Actor Who Played Mac on Night Court, Dead at 75

Charles Robinson, best known for playing Mac on the NBC sitcom Night Court, has died at the age of 75.

Robinson passed away on July 11 from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, the actor’s representative tells The Hollywood Reporter.

With an acting career that began in the late 1960s, Robinson made appearances on TV shows like Emergency! and The White Shadow before landing the role of makeup artist Newdell on the NBC sitcom Buffalo Bill, starring Dabney Coleman as a self-involved talk show host. Buffalo Bill was cancelled after just two seasons, but soon after, Robinson joined the ensemble cast of Night Court, which debuted on NBC in 1984.

Night Court starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry Stone, the zany judge of a late-night New York City courtroom. Robinson joined the series in Season 2 as Macintosh “Mac” Robinson, a Vietnam vet and Harry’s court clerk. Airing after Cheers as a part of NBC’s popular Thursday night lineup, Night Court became a Top 10 Nielsen hit, and Robinson remained with the series for the rest of its run, which ended in 1992 after a total of nine seasons and 193 episodes.

Following Night Court, Robinson joined the cast of the CBS sitcom Love & War and later made appearances on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Home Improvement, Malcolm & Eddie and The Game. He also played himself in an 2008 episode of 30 Rock in which Tracy and Kenneth attempted to reunite the Night Court cast. Earlier this year, NBC ordered a pilot for a Night Court sequel series starring Melissa Rauch, with Robinson’s co-star John Larroquette returning to reprise his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding.