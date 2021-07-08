Kiefer Sutherland Joins Showtime's First Lady as President Roosevelt, Opposite Gillian Anderson's Eleanor

RELATED STORIES The Chi EP Teases Adoption-Reversal Plot: 'Kiesha Wants Her Baby'

Just when he thought he was out, they pull him back in (to the Oval Office).

Kiefer Sutherland, who starred as an unlikely POTUS on Designated Survivor, has been elected to play President Franklin D. Roosevelt opposite previously cast Gillian Anderson (as Eleanor) in Showtime’s upcoming anthology series The First Lady.

Directed by Undoing auteur Susanne Bier, The First Lady is being billed as “a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.”

In playing Roosevelt — the only U.S. president to serve for more than two terms — Sutherland joins an absolutely insane cast that includes the aforementioned Anderson as well as Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning as Susan Elizabeth Ford and Handmaid’s Tale actor O-T Fagbenle as President Barack Obama.

The ensemble also includes Judy Greer as Betty Ford’s social secretary Nancy Howe, Rhys Wakefield as Dick Cheney, Kristine Forseth as a young Betty Ford, Aya Cash as Betty Ford’s press secretary Esther Liebowitz and newcomer Jayme Lawson as a young Michelle Obama.

Sutherland was recently tapped to headline an untitled eight-episode espionage drama at Paramount+.