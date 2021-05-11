Kiefer Sutherland to Star in Espionage Drama Series Ordered at Paramount+

RELATED STORIES Why Women Kill's Return Set for June at Paramount+ — Watch Season 2 Teaser

Kiefer Sutherland will return to very familiar territory for his next TV project. The Designated Survivor actor is set to headline an untitled espionage drama newly ordered to series at Paramount+, TVLine has learned.

Sutherland will star in the eight-episode series as James Weir, a private espionage operative in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy, in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers. He’ll also serve as an executive producer with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Charlie Gogolak (This Is Us), as well as Suzan Bymel, who previously exec-produced Designated Survivor with Sutherland.

“Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” said Julie McNamara, Paramount+’s executive vice president and head of programming. “We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount+ audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”

Added Sutherland, “I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+. Reuniting with [ViacomCBS boss] David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can’t wait to see you all with this show in 2022.”

Sutherland is coming off a one-season run in The Fugitive, a series adaptation of the 1993 film that streamed on the now-defunct video platform Quibi. Prior to that, he starred as rookie POTUS Tom Kirkman in ABC-turned-Netflix’s Designated Survivor, and he’s of course best known for playing CTU agent Jack Bauer in Fox’s 24 and its revival event, 24: Live Another Day.