American Horror Stories: Watch the Full Trailer for FX on Hulu's Spooky Spinoff

RELATED STORIES American Horror Stories: Aaron Tveit and 16 Others Join the Cast — Plus, Which AHS Favorites Are Coming Back?

American Horror Stories: Aaron Tveit and 16 Others Join the Cast — Plus, Which AHS Favorites Are Coming Back? American Horror Stories Teaser Invites Viewers Back to the Murder House

No matter what type of horror-movie villain scares you the most, chances are it makes an appearance in the new American Horror Stories trailer.

The minute-long teaser for FX on Hulu’s American Horror Story spinoff — premiering with two episodes on Thursday, July 15 — features at least a dozen different frights, including (but not limited to!) a slithering snake, a horned demon, a murderer donning a pig mask and, naturally, Danny Trejo as an evil, baseball bat-wielding Santa Claus.

The trailer comes one day after series creator Ryan Murphy unveiled the anthology’s stacked cast. Several AHS vets will make an appearance in the horror drama — including John Carroll Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley and Matt Bomer as Michael — while franchise newcomers include Aaron Tveit (BrainDead) as Adam, model Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Sierra McCormick (A.N.T. Farm) as Scarlett and Paris Jackson (Star) as Maya, among many others.

American Horror Stories‘ first season will span seven episodes, with new installments dropping on FX on Hulu every Thursday after its two-episode premiere.

The mothership series, meanwhile, picks up with Season 10 — titled AHS: Double Feature — on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c on FX.

Take a look at American Horror Stories‘ full trailer (with the lights on!) above, then hit the comments with your first impressions.