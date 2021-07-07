American Horror Stories: Aaron Tveit and 16 Others Join the Cast — Plus, Which AHS Favorites Are Coming Back?

Ryan Murphy is making some room for new blood at the American Horror Story family table.

The mastermind behind the 10-year-old franchise confirmed on Wednesday that the following actors will appear in upcoming episodes of FX on Hulu’s American Horror Stories: Aaron Tveit as Adam, Gavin Creel as Troy, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Paris Jackson as Maya, Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, and Danny Trejo… as Santa Claus.

Along with those newcomers, Murphy also confirmed that several popular AHS actors will appear throughout Stories, including John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley and Matt Bomer as Michael.

As for the “fantastic four” that Murphy posted about a few weeks earlier, we can now confirm that Dyllon Burnside will play James, Nico Greetham is Zinn, Charles Melton is Wyatt and Kevin McHale is Barry. Do with that information what you will.

American Horror Stories serves as a spinoff of American Horror Story, with each episode spinning a fully contained tale of terror. Watch Murphy’s announcement in full below:

The first episode of American Horror Stories premieres Thursday, July 15. Which actors are you most excited to see? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.