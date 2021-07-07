CBS' S.W.A.T. to Open Season 5 With Hondo-Centric, Eastwood-Inspired Two-Parter Filmed in Mexico

RELATED STORIES CBS Fall Shocker: NCIS Exits Tuesdays

CBS’ S.W.A.T. is heading south of the border for a two-part season premiere that finds Shemar Moore‘s Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson taking a cue from Clint Eastwood’s Man With No Name.

The pair of episodes will be filmed in large part on location in Mexico, TVLine has learned exclusively, with other cast appearing in Los Angeles-based subplots back home.

Previewing the ambitious enterprise, S.W.A.T. executive producer Shawn Ryan tells TVLine, “As Hondo tries to decide what to do next with his career, he finds himself regrouping at a friend’s vacation home in rural Mexico, in a two-part season premiere inspired by some of the classic Clint Eastwood ‘Man With No Name’ Westerns” (such as A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly).

While on said getaway, Hondo is “reluctantly pulled into the troubles of a local widow and her daughter,” Ryan shares. “Against a spectacular mountain backdrop unlike anything you see on scripted television, these first two hours of Season 5 will allow us to explore Hondo’s character and choices in a unique and exciting way for us. We can’t wait to show these episodes to our fans.”

S.W.A.T. this fall will air Fridays at 8/7c (claiming MacGyver‘s vacated spot), before moving to Sundays at 10 pm (once SEAL Team wraps its CBS run after four episodes and relocates to Paramount+ for the remainder of Season 5). CBS premiere dates have not yet been set.

