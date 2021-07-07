Bridgerton Meets The Bachelor in New Dating Series Ordered at Peacock

Lady Whistledown is going to blow a gasket when she hears about this.

Peacock is riding Netflix’s Bridgerton-esque coattails, ordering a Regency-style dating series that “will require hopeful suitors to bring the ultimate romance back to dating.”

Titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, the show will center on a heroine’s search for her duke. Read on for the official description of the series:

Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.

EPs include Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman and Susy Price.

Bridgerton was an instant phenomenon when it premiered last December, with Netflix quickly declaring Shonda Rhimes’ period soap its most-watched series to date. The streamer has already renewed the show for three more seasons.