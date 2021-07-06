The Witcher Prequel Series Blood Origin Adds Michelle Yeoh as Sword-Wielder

RELATED STORIES Atypical Creator Teases 'Satisfying' Endings and 'Messages of Hope' in Final Season of Netflix Series

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michelle Yeoh is sharpening her blade for a new project.

Yeoh has joined the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s prequel to its popular fantasy series, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

She’ll play Scían, who is the last member of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. Per the official character description, “No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

The Last Ship‘s Jodie Turner-Smith was previously cast on the series as Éile, an elite warrior with a gorgeous voice, but had to bow out due to scheduling issues.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, the six-part Blood Origin limited series “will tell a story lost to time — the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one,” says the official synopsis.

The Witcher supervising producer/writer Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner on the prequel and executive-produce alongside Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, Yeoh’s TV credits include Marco Polo and Strike Back. Her big-screen career includes Crazy Rich Asians; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; and Tomorrow Never Dies.