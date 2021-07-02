Masters of the Universe Trailer: He-Man Fights to Save Eternia in Kevin Smith's Netflix Revival Revelation

RELATED STORIES Country Comfort, The Crew Among 4 Comedies Cancelled at Netflix

By the power of Grayskull, He-Man is back.

And the big guy’s got quite a load on his muscle-y shoulders, as we see in the first full trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Netflix and Mattel Television’s continuation of the animated 1980s series.

The footage, released Friday, chronicles the war for Eternia and a “cataclysmic battle” between He-Man (voiced by Supergirl‘s Chris Wood) and Skeletor (voiced by Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill). Per the official logline, after the clash, “Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered… And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela (Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Sarah Michelle Gellar) to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.” The voice cast also includes Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey (as Evil-Lyn) and Liam Cunningham (as Man-At-Arms); The Baby-Sitters Club‘s Alicia Silverstone (as Queen Marlena), Ed‘s Justin Long (as Roboto), Clerks‘ Jason Mewes (as Stinkor) and Justice League‘s Kevin Conroy (as Mer-Man), among others.

Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy) serves as showrunner and as an executive producer. Part 1 (consisting of five episodes) and an aftershow special (with appearances from the cast and Smith) will both debut on Friday, July 23.

Press PLAY on the trailer above to get a glimpse of what’s to come, then hit the comments: Are you planning to return to Eternia?