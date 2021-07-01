FX's Alien Series Is 'Not a Ripley Story,' Says Noah Hawley — Spring Start Eyed

RELATED STORIES Sarah Paulson Reveals Her Least Favorite American Horror Story Season

Sarah Paulson Reveals Her Least Favorite American Horror Story Season Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara to Star in A.I. Drama Class of '09 for FX on Hulu

The Xenomorphs won’t have to worry about getting owned by Ellen Ripley in the Alien TV series currently being penned by Fargo‘s Noah Hawley.

FX Networks chief John Landgraf announced back in December that the cabler’s production house “is moving quickly to bring audiences the first television series based on one of the greatest science-fiction/horror classics ever made — Alien.” He offered no plot details at the time, but said that the series is “set not too far into our future” and would be “the first Alien story to be set on Earth.”

Hawley himself has now shed a half of a half of a bit more light on what he has planned, making clear in a Vanity Fair Q&A, “It’s not a Ripley story” involving any iteration of Sigourney Weaver’s seminal sci-fi heroine.

“She’s one of the great characters of all time,” Hawley rightly noted, “and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it.”

Hawley also explained that by setting the TV series on Earth, the typical confines of the movies become a frightful non-issue. “The Alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a spaceship,” he said. “I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of ‘What happens if you can’t contain it?’ are more immediate.”

Hawley said he is thus far two scripts into the project, and is aiming to get the cameras rolling in Spring 2022 (once the glut of TV/film productions that were derailed by the pandemic eases up some).

Whether the Alien series ends up airing on FX, or streaming on FX on Hulu, will be decided at the time it merits a series order.