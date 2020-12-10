Alien TV Series in the Works at FX, From Fargo EP Noah Hawley

Alien is coming to Earth, by way of FX.

FX chief John Landgraf announced on Thursday during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020 presentation that “FX is moving quickly to bring audiences the first television series based on one of the greatest science-fiction/horror classics ever made — Alien.”

Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion) is set to executive-produce the series, working with Sir Ridley Scott (who famously helmed the seminal Alien films and recently helped bring the hard sci-fi series Raised to Wolves to life on HBO Max).

Landgraf offered no details, but said FX’s Alien series will be “set not too far into our future,” and would be “the first Alien story to be set on Earth.”