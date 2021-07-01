TVLine Items: Americans Vet's NBC Pilot, Comic-Con Panels and More

The Americans vet Costa Ronin is partnering up with Morena Baccarin for a life of crime in NBC’s untitled bank heist drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project stars Baccarin (Gotham, Homeland) as Elena Federova, a criminal mastermind who is coordinating a number of bank heists around New York City, and Ryan Michelle Bathe (All Rise) as Val Fitzgerald, the FBI agent who is determined to stop her. “The sexy and twisted heist show reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth,” per the official description. Ronin — whose TV credits also include Homeland and Splitting Up Together — will play Sergey Vodianov, the love of Elena’s life and her partner in crime.

The potential series hails from writer Nick Wootton (Scorpion), with The Fast and the Furious franchise veteran Justin Lin set to direct. Wootton will also executive-produce, along with Jake Coburn (Arrow, Quantico) and Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries).

* Disney Television Studios’ Comic-Con @ Home panels will include Duncanville on Friday, July 23; The Simpsons, Central Park, Family Guy and American Dad! on Saturday, July 24; and The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Great North and Bob’s Burgers on Sunday, July 25.

* Allison Tolman (Fargo, Why Women Kill), J.C. MacKenzie (October Faction), Chris Bauer (For All Mankind, True Blood), Hamish Linklater (Legion) and Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) will recur in the Starz Watergate drama Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

* Sunnyside scene-stealer Joel Kim Booster has joined Apple TV+’s untitled comedy starring Maya Rudolph as “a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.” Booster will play the loyal assistant of Rudolph’s character in the series from creators Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock).

* HBO has released a trailer for Tig Notaro: Drawn, a fully animated stand-up special premiering Saturday, July 24 at 10/9c:

