Ratings: AGT Rises, College Bowl Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent this Tuesday drew 6.8 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, ticking up in the demo week-to-week and again dominating the night in both measures; read our recap. The Best TV Shows of 2021 (So Far)

Leading out of that, College Bowl (2.5 mil/0.4) ticked down from its debut.

Over on The CW, The Flash (790K/0.2) was steady with that suuuper-awkward pregnancy tease.

Fox’s TMZ/UFO’s thing (1.7 mil/0.4) was shy of LEGO Masters‘ most recent tallies, but Mental Samurai (1.1 mil/0.3) held steady.

