America's Got Talent Recap: A Quick-Change Artist Captures Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer in Week 5 — Watch Video

Heidi Klum finally smashed her Golden Buzzer on Tuesday for an act that left the judges forever… changed.

The fifth week of America’s Got Talent auditions introduced viewers to Lea Kyle, a quick-change artist who put Beyoncé, Cinderella and even Sabrina the Teenage Witch to shame with her rapidly changing (and constantly mystifying) wardrobe. It was absolute sorcery from start to finish, and it’s exactly the kind of thing I would pay to see in Vegas.

“I loved it, you were doing real magic,” Klum told Kyle after a standing ovation from the audience. “It was absolutely incredible and flawless. You know how much I love fashion, and I feel like we’ve never really had anyone as good as you. I feel like you should go straight to the live shows, what do you think?” Cue the buzzer.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Kyle’s golden moment unfold.

Other acts moving forward from Tuesday’s episode include…

* Positive Impact Movement, a quartet of muscular handsomes who aim to inspire the world with a mind-blowing combination of strength, balance, artistry and shirtlessness. Click here to watch.

* Alexandra Cote, a dog trainer who hopped, danced and cartwheeled into the judges’ hearts. The dogs did some cool stuff, too. Click here to watch.

* Gangstagrass, an insanely talented hip-hop/bluegrass group with an important message of unity for this divided nation of ours. Real talk, I would have given this one my Golden Buzzer. Watch:

* The Sklar Brothers — at least one of whom you’ve probably seen before, given their extensive IMDb credits — delighted the judges with their unique brand of synced-up twin comedy. Click here to watch.

* Thomas Evans, a jump-rope dancer whose athleticism and rope work did absolutely nothing for Howie Mandel, though he was strongly overruled by his fellow judges.

* Tory Vagasy, a Broadway hopeful whose performance of “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II was powerful enough to melt Mandel’s Grinch-like exterior. Click here to watch.

* Peter Antoniou, a British psychic who scared, confused and ultimately amazed the judges with an engaging bit of trickery. Click here to watch.

* Dokteuk Crew, an anime-inspired dance troupe from South Korea with moves (and powers?) for days. Click here to watch.

* Jayy, a singer from Philadelphia who performed a powerful tribute to her parents who were brutally murdered during a robbery. Watch:

Which of this week’s auditions get your vote? Weigh in via our poll below, then drop a comment with more of your thoughts on Week 5.