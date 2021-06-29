Roswell, New Mexico Season 3: Max's Evil Doppelganger Stars in First Trailer

RELATED STORIES Roswell, New Mexico Boss Breaks Down Max's Haunting Finale Discovery — What Does It Mean for Season 3?

Nathan Dean will be pulling double duty in Roswell, New Mexico Season 3. The CW on Tuesday released the first trailer for the sextraterrestrial drama’s July 26 return (8/7c), giving us another — albeit extremely brief — look at Max’s mysterious look-alike.

As patient fans will recall, we first met this bearded “stowaway” in the final moments of the Season 2 finale, which aired more than a year ago.

When TVLine pressed then-showrunner Carina Adly Mackenzie for details about this new character back in June 2020, she offered this little nugget: “Mr. Jones learned how to be a human in 1948 Roswell, and he certainly has a bit of John Wayne to him. I’ve got Nathan watching old cowboy movies now as he develops the voice — and works on growing his beard.”

As for the show’s central romance, Mackenzie confirmed that Max and Liz “are definitely broken up, not on a break. Their interests are diametrically opposed right now.”

In addition to Dean as Max Evans, Roswell, New Mexico also stars Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho, Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin, Lily Cowles as Isobel Evans, Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes, Heather Hemmens as Maria DeLuca, Michael Trevino as Kyle Valenti and Amber Midthunder as Rosa Ortecho.

