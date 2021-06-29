TVLine Items: Awkwafina Return Date, Work in Progress Premiere and More

Awkwafina is returning to her old neighborhood with the Season 2 premiere of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10/9c on Comedy Central. A second episode will air at 10:30 pm.

Created by, written by and starring Awkwafina, the comedy is inspired by her real life growing up in Queens, New York. “Raised by her dad (played by BD Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin (Awkwafina) leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC,” reads the official synopsis. As TVLine exclusively reported, Season 2 will feature Minari scene-stealer Alan Kim as the young version of Nora’s dad in flashbacks.

Press PLAY above to watch a new teaser.

* The Demi Lovato Show, a short-form talk show which was originally ordered at Quibi, will debut on The Roku Channel on Friday, July 30.

* Epix’s Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King and starring Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire, will premiere Sunday, Aug. 22 at 10 pm.

* The Showtime comedy Work in Progress will return for Season 2 with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, August 22 at 11 pm. Watch a new trailer:

* Season 3 of The Wine Show, featuring Matthew Rhys, Matthew Goode, James Purefoy and Dominic West, will premiere Thursday, July 29 on Sundance Now, AMC+ and Acorn TV. Watch a trailer:

