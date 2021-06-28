Ratings: Olympic Trials, 60 Minutes Lead Sunday; ABC Game Shows Slip

RELATED STORIES Made for Love Renewed for Season 2

Made for Love Renewed for Season 2 Leverage Crew Details the Thrill of Reuniting for Redemption: 'Everybody's Hair Was Standing on End'

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s coverage of the latest U.S. Olympics trials averaged a 1.0 rating on Sunday night — peaking with a 1.3 in the 9 o’clock hour, and leading all Sunday fare in the demo.

Over on CBS, 60 Minutes delivered the night’s biggest audience, with 6.4 million viewers.

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (4.2 mil/0.5), The Chase (3.2 mil/0.4) and To Tell the Truth (2.7 mil/0.3) each slipped two tenths in the demo opposite family-friendly Olympics fare.

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow (460K/0.1) added a few eyeballs, while Batwoman‘s Season 2 finale (400K/0.1) matched its second smallest audience to date. TVLine readers gave Batwoman‘s finale an average grade of “B,” while Season 2 as a whole earned a “B-“; find out who’s not returning in the fall.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.