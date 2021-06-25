Good Girls Cancelled at NBC — And It (Sadly) Won't Be Moving to Netflix

The Good Girls‘ are officially out of the counterfeit cash biz: NBC has cancelled the dramedy after four seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

According to sources, the network and studio Universal Television were hoping to bring the show back for an abbreviated fifth and final season to close out the story, but the financials did not work out. We’re also told there’s no chance of the series moving to a new home — and that includes Netflix (where the first three seasons performed like gangbusters).

The network will continue to air the five remaining episodes Thursdays at 9 pm, with the last two — including the now-series finale — airing July 22.

Good Girls followed three suburban moms who get in over their heads laundering money for a dangerous crime boss. In Season 4, Beth (Christina Hendricks) finally met the business partners behind Rio’s (Manny Montana) operation, as the women found themselves caught in between the crime family and secret service agents Phoebe (Lauren Lapkus) and Dave (Jonathan Silverman). Meanwhile, Dean (Matthew Lillard) was in and out of prison as the ladies’ accidental fall guy, and later, explored a new business opportunity that was just as shady as the women’s side hustle. Retta and Mae Whitman also co-starred.

Coming out of Thursday night’s double-episode midseason premiere, Good Girls is averaging 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.34 demo rating in Live+Same Day numbers) — down 18 percent from its Season 3 tallies. Out of the 14 dramas that NBC aired this TV season, it ranks next to last in the demo and at the very bottom in total audience.

Sad to say goodbye to Good Girls?