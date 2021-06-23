TV Ratings: College Bowl Ranks No. 2 Leading Out of Tuesday Champ AGT

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent this week drew 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, down a tick from its last regularly scheduled episode but still dominating Tuesday in both measures; read recap. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, NBC’s College Bowl revival debuted to 2.8 mil and a 0.5, tying for second in the demo for the night.

Over on Fox, LEGO Masters (1.6 mil/0.5) was steady, while Mental Samurai (1.1 mil/0.2) dipped.

The CW’s The Flash (810K/0.2) and Superman & Lois (830K/0.2, read post mortem) were both steady in the demo; the former gained some viewers while the latter lost a few.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!