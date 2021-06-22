America's Got Talent Recap: The 'Worst Song in the World' Leads to a Golden Buzzer Win in Week 4 — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES The Tonight Show Video: See How Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway Celebration Came Together

The Tonight Show Video: See How Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway Celebration Came Together Manifest Stars React to Cancellation After 3 Seasons at NBC: Finishing the Journey 'Was Not in the Cards'

Look, we’re not saying that this week’s Golden Buzzer moment was secretly a marketing stunt for NBC’s upcoming Annie Live!, but we’re not not saying it.

When singer Jimmie Herrod announced on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent that he was going to perform the iconic (and polarizing) showtune “Tomorrow,” Simon Cowell made it very clear that an “X” was likely in his future.

“Are you serious?” the grumpy judge asked. “Do you know that is my worst song in the world? You should do another song.” But when Herrod explained that it was the only song he prepared for his audition, the only response Cowell could muster was “good luck.”

Spoiler alert: Herrod didn’t need Cowell’s approval, or any additional “luck” for that matter. From its lovely beginning to its boisterous finish, the performance was flawless. Even Cowell gave it a standing ovation, calling it “unbelievable.”

Not only was the act universally loved by the judges, but Sofia Vergara took her appreciation a step further, smashing that Golden Buzzer and sending Herrod through to the live shows.

Additional acts continuing in the competition from Week 4 include…

* Shuffolution, a group of party rockers who keep LMFAO’s dream alive by bringing shuffling to the professional level. Click here to watch.

* Pam and Casper, a dog owner and her “singing” chihuahua, fresh off their one-and-only gig at her office talent show. Click here to watch.

* Brooke Simpson, a powerhouse singer who dreams of becoming the “first major indigenous pop star.” Click here to watch.

* Roman Kricheli, a contortionist/escape act that was so stressful, it had Vergara threatening to pull out her hair. Click here to watch.

* JW’s Inspirational Singers of NYC, a collection of performers that lived up to their group’s name with incredible vocals — and tap dancing! Click here to watch.

* The Amazing Shoji, a 9-year-old magician who plans to spend his million-dollar earnings on “some tacos and a dog.” Watch:

* The Other Direction, “the world’s gayest boy band” made of five friends who met and came out to one another at theater camp. Click here to watch.

* Josh Blue, a stand-up comedian with cerebral palsy who won over the judges with a refreshing mix of humor and brutal honesty. Click here to watch.

* Danila Bim, a Las Vegas dancer who was lifted into the air (by her top-knot?) for a gravity defying, crowd-pleasing display of grace and athleticism. Click here to watch.

* Ryan Stock and Amberlynn, a danger act that returned for its third shot, having previously appeared on both AGT and AGT: The Champions. Unbeknownst to Vergara, Cowell conspired with the duo to trick her into thinking he was hurt — a prank that had her vowing revenge at the end of the episode.

Your thoughts on this week’s crop of AGT hopefuls? Vote for your five (5) favorites below, then drop a comment with your full review of the night.