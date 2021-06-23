Turner & Hooch: Disney+ Series Kills Off Tom Hanks' Character — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES Disney+ Officially Moves Original Series 'Drop Day' From Friday to Wednesday

The odds of Tom Hanks making a cameo in Disney+’s Turner & Hooch series just got extremely slim.

The streamer on Wednesday released a trailer for its upcoming sequel series, which serves as a follow-up to the 1989 film starring Hanks as a detective who unexpectedly adopts the titular canine. In the series, Josh Peck (Drake & Josh) plays Scott Turner, the son of Hanks’ original character… who is revealed to have died in the trailer above.

There aren’t any details given about Scott Sr.’s death, but Scott Jr. receives a letter from his late dad during the teaser. “Dad wrote it before he passed,” notes Scott’s sister, Laura (played by How I Met Your Mother‘s Lyndsy Fonseca), and it’s that very letter that seems to change Scott’s perspective on suddenly owning an undisciplined pup much like his father did.

“I know you think you don’t want a dog,” the note reads. “But everything I care about in my life started with a dog.”

In addition to Peck and Fonseca, Turner & Hooch‘s cast includes Carra Patterson (The Arrangement) as Jessica, Scott’s partner at work; Brandon Jay McLaren (Graceland) as Xavier, an enigmatic Marine-turned-U.S. Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar (Third Watch) as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss; and, of course, five French Mastiffs as Hooch.

The series premieres Wednesday, July 21, following Disney+’s decision to drop new episodes of all its original series on Wednesdays instead of Fridays. (Turner & Hooch was originally penciled in for Friday, July 16).

Watch the full Turner & Hooch trailer above, then hit the comments with your early reactions.