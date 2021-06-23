The Blacklist Finale Sneak Peek: Red Has Some Surprising Words for Cooper

RELATED STORIES The Blacklist Shocker: Megan Boone Exiting After Season 8

Our sneak peek at The Blacklist‘s Season 8 finale might not reveal Red’s real identity, but it does unveil a side of the crime boss that we’ve never seen before.

In the exclusive clip embedded above, Red and Dembe return to the Post Office shortly after Red’s recent final showdown with Neville Townsend. Aram is there, too, with Get Well balloons for an on-the-mend Agent Ressler — and he’s so jovial about Ressler’s recovery and Townsend’s demise that he’s downright childlike, inhaling some helium off the balloons in his hand.

“Care for a toke?” Aram asks Red and Dembe. “I’d give almost anything to hear you talk like a member of the Lollipop Guild.” (And really, wouldn’t we all?)

The men don’t seem likely to accept Aram’s offer, especially before a meeting with Harold Cooper… but then again, The Blacklist does love a good twist.

Tonight’s finale (NBC, 10/9c) will mark Megan Boone’s final appearance as a series regular, after reportedly negotiating her exit with Blacklist producers earlier this season. As Liz’s storyline nears its apparent conclusion, she’s closer than ever to learning Red’s real identity, which was heavily teased (but not quite revealed) in the June 16 episode. (Read our full recap here.)

According to the finale’s official logline, the Season 8 ender will find Red making “a disturbing request to Liz.”

Press PLAY above to watch our exclusive finale sneak peek, then drop a comment with your hopes for the episode!