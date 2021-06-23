Loki Director 'Happy' to Confirm Loki's Bisexuality in Episode 3: 'Heart Is So Full That This Is Now Canon in MCU'

RELATED STORIES Anthony Mackie Addresses Falcon and Winter Soldier/Sam-Bucky Romance Speculation: 'Guys Can Be Friends'

Anthony Mackie Addresses Falcon and Winter Soldier/Sam-Bucky Romance Speculation: 'Guys Can Be Friends' Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw Previews Renslayer's 'Intense' Arc: 'The Stakes Are Very High' After Episode 2 — Watch

Loki made Marvel Cinematic Universe history with its third episode on Wednesday, by revealing Tom Hiddleston’s title character to be bisexual — and series director Kate Herron couldn’t be more pleased.

“From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” Herron wrote in a tweet following the episode’s release. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu.”

Loki’s bisexuality was confirmed during a conversation with the timeline-hopping female variant, who calls herself Sylvie (as in Marvel Comics character Sylvie Lushton, also known as Enchantress, perhaps?). As their discussion turned to love and their romantic partners through the years, Sylvie asked Loki, “How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince.”

“A bit of both,” Loki replied. “I suspect the same as you. But nothing ever…,” and Sylvie finished, “Real.”

Sophia Di Martino, who plays Sylvie on the Disney+ series, quote-tweeted Herron’s message and added, “And look at that beautiful lighting,” noting that the colors emphasized in that scene match the pink, purple and blue hues seen on the bisexual pride flag.

With that pivotal conversation, Loki became the MCU’s first openly bisexual character. In the comics, he is pansexual and gender fluid, the latter of which was made MCU canon in a Loki teaser posted ahead of the series’ first episode.

The acknowledgment of Loki’s bisexuality feels particularly notable given the MCU’s glaring lack of LGBTQ representation. Although the upcoming Eternals film (releasing Nov. 5) will feature Marvel’s first openly gay superhero in Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, previous MCU movies have been accused of straightwashing — that is, representing canonically queer characters as heterosexual, such as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie. Plus, the much-hyped gay character that was set to appear in Avengers: Endgame was ultimately revealed to be a nameless participant in Steve Rogers’ post-Thanos Snap support group (played by co-director Joe Russo), who fleetingly mentioned that he went on a date with another man and only appeared in that scene.

With its release of Episode 3 on Wednesday, Loki is now halfway through its run, and Loki and Sylvie find themselves — spoiler alert! — trapped on the moon Lamentis, which is on the verge of apocalyptic catastrophe. Loki, Sylvie and other Lamentis inhabitants tried to get off the moon before it was destroyed by a nearby planet, but the evacuation vessel they planned to use for their escape was demolished by an asteroid, foiling their plan.