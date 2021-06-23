blackAF Not Returning for Season 2; Netflix Eyes Standalone Film Franchise

#blackAF has been un-renewed. Un-Renewed TV Shows

Kenya Barris’ semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy — which received a Season 2 pickup exactly one year ago today — will no longer return in its current form. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the semi-autobiographical sitcom is being redeveloped as a potential film franchise at the streaming giant, á la National Lampoon’s Vacation. Brazil and Mexico-set installments are reportedly in early development. (TVLine has reached out to Netflix for a comment.)

#blackAF — which dropped its first (and now only) season on April 17, 2020 — starred Barris as a fictionalized version of himself, while Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) executive-produced and co-starred as Barris’ wife Joya. The eight-episode series pulled the curtain back on what it means to be a “new money” Black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept.

The ensemble also included Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr. as Kenya and Joya’s children.

#blackAF was the second series to be produced at Netflix under Barris’ overall deal with the streamer, following one-and-done sketch comedy Astronomy Club. He vacated his Netflix pact in January for a new deal with ViacomCBS. Prior to Netflix, the black-ish creator was set up at ABC Studios, but exited his development deal in August 2018.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect #blackAF‘s renewal reversal. Are you disappointed to see it go? Hopeful that it will return as a series of films? Hit the comments with your reactions.