blackAF Renewed for Season 2

Netflix plans to stay in the Kenya Barris business: The streamer has renewed Barris’ comedy #blackAF for a second season.

#blackAF — which dropped its eight-episode first season on April 17 — stars Barris as a fictionalized version of himself, while Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) co-stars as his wife, Joya. The series pulls back the curtain on what it means to be a “new money” Black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The ensemble also includes Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr. as Kenya and Joya’s children. Season 1 featured a star-studded guest roster, as well, including appearances from Ava DuVernay (When They See Us), Issa Rae (Insecure), Nia Long (NCIS: Los Angeles), Mike Epps (Survivor’s Remorse) and Lena Waithe (Master of None), among others.

#blackAF also marks the first series to be produced at Netflix under Barris’ overall deal with the streamer. The multi-year production deal became official in August 2018, following the black-ish creator’s decision to exit his deal at ABC Studios.

The show's Season 2 pickup has been added to our Streaming Renewal Scorecard. Are you glad #blackAF will be back?