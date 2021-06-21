Ratings: Bless the Harts Ends on Low Note; Golf, Olympic Trials Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Bless the Harts ended its two-and-done run with 380,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, hitting and tying series lows.

Elsewhere on Fox, the recently cancelled The Moodys (560K/0.2) ticked up with its own series finale. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere:

NBC | U.S. Open golf championship coverage led primetime with 7.4 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating in the 7 o’clock hour. Leading out of that, the latest U.S. Olympic trials did 4.9 mil/1.0 (at 8 pm) and then 3 mil/0.6 (in the 9 pm hour).

ABC | Celebrity Family Feud (5.1 mil/0.7) was steady, The Chase (4 mil/0.6) ticked up and To Tell the Truth (3.1 mil/0.4) dipped.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (470K/0.1) and Batwoman (450K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs.

