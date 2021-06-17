The Moodys Cancelled at Fox

Fox has cancelled the Denis Leary-fronted family sitcom The Moodys after two seasons, TVLine has learned. A network source confirms that the series will not be back for a third season.

The Moodys kicked off Season 2 in early April, but was pulled from the network’s schedule after only five episodes. It returned earlier this month with its final string of episodes; the series finale airs this Sunday at 9:30/8:30c.

Adapted from the Australian series A Moody Christmas and starring Leary, Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) and Jay Baruchel (Man Seeking Woman), The Moodys follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family through their misadventures. Whereas the first, six-episode season was set at Christmastime, Season 2 does not revolve around a holiday.

The Moodys‘ freshman run averaged nearly 2 million total viewers and almost a 0.5 demo rating in December 2019. Season 2’s first five episodes, which aired on Thursday nights, averaged 1.1 mil and a 0.3 — but with a midseason move to Sundays, those tallies dropped to barely 500K and a 0.15 rating. Out of all the scripted shows Fox has aired this TV season, it only fared better than the puppet comedy Let’s Be Real.

TVLine’s 2021 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Moodys‘ demise. Will you miss spending time with The Moodys? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.