TVLine Items: Hodor Joins Pirate Comedy, Mrs. Maisel Casting and More

Kristian Nairn (aka Game of Thrones‘ Hodor) has come aboard HBO Max’s pirate/comedy series Our Flag Means Death.

Loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (to be played by Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate, the series also stars Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows) as Blackbeard, history’s most feared and revered pirate. (Waititi also is directing the pilot.)

New to the mix are Nairn as Wee John Feeney, while Penny Dreadful‘s Rory Kinnear has been cast as both Captain Nigel Badminton and Chauncey Badminton. Additionally, Nathan Foad (Bloods) will play as Lucius, Samson Kayo (Truth Seeker) has been cast as Oluwande, Con O’Neill (Happy Valley) will play Izzy, and Vico Ortiz (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay) will fill the role of Bonifacia.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has tapped Kayli Carter (Mrs. America) to recur during Season 4 in an undisclosed role, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert are among the Peabody Award winners unveiled on Monday, with more recipients to be announced daily through Thursday. Watch acceptance speeches here.

* The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 27 on TNT and TBS.

* Disney+ has released a trailer for Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts, a new series in which the GMA co-anchor sits down with famous women who share experiences that are both personal and moving. The program premieres Wednesday, July 28.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?