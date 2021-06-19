Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw Previews Renslayer's 'Intense' Arc: 'The Stakes Are Very High' After Episode 2 — Watch

RELATED STORIES Loki Stars, EP Tease What's to Come After That Episode 2 Twist — Watch

The following post contains spoilers for Loki Episode 2.

Daily operations at the Time Variance Authority have devolved into chaos — and that’s especially bad news for Loki‘s Ravonna Renslayer.

The TVA judge, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show), has reluctantly allowed her colleague and friend Agent Mobius to work alongside the God of Mischief in order to locate the dangerous, timeline-hopping Loki variant. But at the end of Episode 2, the mission that Renslayer had approved resulted in utter pandemonium for the TVA: The Loki variant (Lady Loki? Sylvie Lushton?) opened countless time doors using reset charges she’d swiped from TVA agents; the variant then disappeared through one of those portals, followed by Tom Hiddleston’s Loki; and dozens of branches began peeling off from the Sacred Timeline, leaving the TVA scrambling to reverse the damage.

Renslayer herself even took her own time stick and left her office in a hurry… and that’s how you know things are dire, Mbatha-Raw tells us.

“She’s in a position of power. She doesn’t grab her time stick from her mantelpiece very often, unless it’s absolutely necessary,” the actress tells TVLine in our video Q&A, embedded above. “The stakes are very high for her.”

Mbatha-Raw adds that her character “reports directly to the Time Keepers” — that is, the rarely seen trio that lords over the Sacred Timeline’s proper flow — and her bosses likely won’t be thrilled to learn how much slack she’s been cutting Mobius and Loki as of late.

“She has a huge amount of responsibility on her shoulders. It’s going to come down on her, and she’s the one that’s going to have to explain herself to them,” she teases. “Things really get more intense for Renslayer as the show goes on. It gets more and more complex and layered for her, the deeper we get into the season.”

Watch our full video above for more of Mbatha-Raw’s insights, then hit the comments with your hopes for Episode 3 and beyond!