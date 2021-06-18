Los Angeles Lakers Workplace Comedy From Mindy Kaling, Modern Family EP Ordered to Series at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Never Have I Ever Trailer: Watch Devi Choose Ben and Paxton in Season 2

Never Have I Ever Trailer: Watch Devi Choose Ben and Paxton in Season 2 Streaming Barely Surpasses Broadcast-TV Viewing, Nielsen Graphic Shows

Netflix’s newest comedy will take the phrase “corporate team-building” to a whole new level.

The streamer has greenlit a workplace comedy taking place in the front office of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball franchise, it announced Friday. The series hails from Elaine Ko (Modern Family) and Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project).

Per the official logline: “The series is inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports: the Los Angeles Lakers. The workplace comedy follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side.”

Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes. Ko will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer; Kaling will be an EP, as will Howard Klein (The Office) and the Lakers’ Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis. Jordan Rambis, Kaling International and Warner Bros Television will produce.

In addition to Modern Family, Ko’s TV work includes Family Guy and Do Not Disturb. Highlights of Kaling’s small-screen resumé include the workplace comedies The Office and The Mindy Project, as well as Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, which she co-created and executive-produces.

Will you watch a workplace comedy about the Lakers? Sound off in the comments!