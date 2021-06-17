Never Have I Ever Trailer: Watch Devi Choose Ben and Paxton in Season 2

RELATED STORIES Streaming Barely Surpasses Broadcast-TV Viewing, Nielsen Graphic Shows

In Season 2 of Never Have I Ever, Devi Vishwakumar is going to have it all. And by “all,” we mean the job of maintaining romantic relationships with two of her classmates, which has no possible way of going awry, right?

The upcoming season’s trailer above, which was released Thursday, shows Devi’s pals Eleanor and Fabiola helping her decide whether Paxton or Ben should be her boo until her mother makes good on the plan to move them to India. But then, inspiration strikes: “So you’re saying I should just have two boyfriends,” Devi summarizes. “Definitely not!” Fabiola shouts. But you know how Devi gets when she sets her mind to something…

The half-hour comedy from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project) follows Devi, an Indian-American teenager dealing with her grief after the unexpected death of her father. Newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi; Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) play her parents. The cast also includes Lee Rodriguez, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young (D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow), Richa Moorjani and Darren Barnet. Niecy Nash will return in Season 2 as Devi’s therapist; Common (Hell on Wheels) will recur in Season 2 as Dr. Chris Jackson, a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in the same building that Devi’s mom, Nalini, does.

All Season 2 episodes will begin streaming on Thursday, July 15, on Netflix. Press PLAY on the video above to see Devi & Co. make some questionable decisions, then hit the comments with your predictions for the season!