Friends Reunion: The One Where the Cast Joins Corden for Carpool Karaoke

What, you thought we’d seen the last of the Friends reunion? Best of Friends Reunion

Three weeks after HBO Max’s buzzed-about special, James Corden revealed additional footage with the cast filmed exclusively for CBS’ Late Late Show — including a sort of Carpool Karaoke segment.

Wednesday’s episode saw Corden drive onto the Warner Bros. lot, where he picked up all six friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — and ushered them to Stage 24. Along the way, Corden asked if they could listen to some music. What followed was a sing-along of the sitcom’s iconic theme song, The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You.”

Once they arrived, Corden took a personal tour of the set, where he bonded with Hugsy, snuck a peek at Chandler and Joey’s CD collection, and took Chandler’s beloved BarcaLounger for a spin. He also revealed a never-before-seen part of the hallway that separated Apartments 19 and 20, and sniffed the floor to see if he could still smell the cheesecake that Rachel and Chandler ate off the floor.

What followed was a sit-down interview in Central Perk, where the cast humored Corden and took the Best Friends Test.

Friends: The Reunion marked only the second time all six cast members had been together in 17 years. Hosted by Corden, the 100-minute special revealed an almost-romance between Aniston and Schwimmer, and new archival footage of an on-set injury. TVLine readers gave the get-together an average grade of “A-” — but left us with more questions than answers.

Press PLAY on the video above to spend even more time with your favorite friends, then hit the comments with your reactions.