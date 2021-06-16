Ratings: U.S. Olympic Trials, America's Got Talent, NCIS Rerun Lead Tuesday

RELATED STORIES The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Finale Recap: [Spoiler]'s Vicious Death Puts June on a New Path -- Plus, Grade It!

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s coverage of the U.S. Olympic Trials and America’s Got Talent tied for the Tuesday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS rerun drew the night’s biggest audience.

Opening NBC’s night, the U.S. Olympic Trials averaged a 0.5 demo rating along with 2.9 million total viewers. Airing much later instead of leading off the night, AGT (4 mil/0.5, read recap) plunged 44 percent week-to-week, tying for the demo win.

Over on Fox, LEGO Masters (1.6 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth, while Mental Samurai (1.4 mil/0.3) was steady.

The CW’s The Flash (810K/0.2) and Superman & Lois (920K/0.2, read post mortem) were both steady in the demo, with the former gaining some eyeballs.

CBS’ NCIS rerun delivered 4.2 million total viewers.

