AGT Recap: Terry Crews Hijacks the Golden Buzzer in Week 3 — Watch

The third Golden Buzzer of America’s Got Talent Season 16 went to an act that Simon Cowell called “one of the most extraordinary things” he’s seen in all his years as a judge — yet he wasn’t the one who smashed the button.

This week’s lucky act was World Taekwondo, a co-ed group of martial artists who wowed the judges with a synchronized symphony of flips, high kicks and precision. The entire panel was on the edge of its collective seat for the entire audition, and no could say enough good things about the show-stopping display.

But it was actually host Terry Crews who stole the show — or at least the Golden Buzzer — and helped the members of World Taekwondo inch a little bit closer to their dream.

Other acts sent through to the next round this week include…

* The first group to receive good news this week was CZN, a harmonious vocal group that set the tone for the night with an original song.

* That said, NYC-based T.3 The Tik Tok Tenors proved to be the evening’s superior vocal group when it melted the judges’ faces off with an insane rendition of “Into the Unknown” from Frozen. And if they thought we missed that little Wicked/Elphaba riff they snuck in there, they couldn’t be more wrong. Click here to watch.

* Next came stand-up comedian Kabir Singh, who kept the judges laughing with a routine about how only white people can be serial killers. Click here to watch.

* Rock goddess Storm Large (which is her real name!) then effortlessly sailed through to the next round with a face-melting performance of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” Watch:

* Masked magician Klek Entos, meanwhile, scared the judges into letting him through. “I’m saying yes because I will not say no to you… ever,” Howie Mandel admitted. Click here to watch.

Which audition(s) from Week 3 stuck with you? Vote for your favorites below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode.