Zoey's Playlist Cancellation: Jane Levy Dings NBC for Choosing 'Shows About Crime and Guns' Over One 'About Love'

Jane Levy is singing a frustrated tune in the wake of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s cancellation.

In an interview with VanityFair.com, Levy took NBC to task for prioritizing procedurals over a feel-good show like Zoey’s. “I’m sorry, but I have to say this: I look at the new NBC lineup, and it’s like, ‘Okay, we could watch a lot of shows about crime and guns,’” she lamented. “Our show is about love. It’s a real shame to take that off the air. I feel like it’s the wrong move.”

NBC pulled the plug on the musical dramedy last week after two seasons. And talks to move the show to the network’s sibling streaming outlet, Peacock, fell through. Lionsgate, the studio behind Zoey’s, is now shopping it around to other streaming outlets.

“I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else,” showrunner Austin Winsberg declared on Twitter last Wednesday after the cancellation news broke, before urging fans to make their displeasure known. “But the more fan support we can throw behind it — the better.”

And if it really is the end? Levy tells VanityFair.com she is filled with “gratitude,” adding, “I feel like I did everything that I wanted to with this show. If it’s over, I don’t have any regrets. I gave it my all and so did everybody else.”