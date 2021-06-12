Insecure: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji Commemorate Final Day of Shooting With Heartfelt Goodbye Messages

RELATED STORIES Project Greenlight Revival, From EP and Mentor Issa Rae, Ordered at HBO Max

While viewers won’t be bidding Insecure‘s Issa and Molly farewell until later this year, actresses Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji took to social media Friday to post emotional goodbyes in celebration of their last day of shooting.

“Last night, said bye to two people who have changed my life FOREVER,” writer, creator and star Rae wrote in an Instagram Story, tagging Orji and showrunner Prentice Penny.

In a subsequent Story, she wrote of Orji: “I know that I’ll never have a co-star as generous and as beautiful as you. Thank you for holding me and us down for 6 years. I love you, FOREVER.”

Rae shared more photos and sentiments on Twitter as well:

Today is my last day shooting #InsecureHBO. 🥲 Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week. Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us. pic.twitter.com/EUz6IOe85N — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 11, 2021

“And then there’s this man,” she wrote of Penny (pictured in the above-right photo), “…who made it his mission to help me make the show of my dreams, and held my hand every step of the way. I will forever cherish everything I’ve learned from you. You’re my (much older) brother for life and the gold standard.”

Orji also had much to say, posting photos of her and Rae, along with a short speech she gave on set. “I’m gon’ miss the heck outta these beautiful people,” she wrote. “This wasn’t just a show with some co-stars that I HAD to work with. This was a family that I was privileged to grow with, learn from, and do life with.” (Read her full message below, and click through for additional photos and clips.)

Insecure is set to return to HBO later this year with its fifth and final season. In January, Rae told our sister site Deadline, “Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end. We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

The show’s fourth season, which concluded in June 2020, starred Rae as Issa, Jay Ellis as Martin, Orji as Molly, Natasha Rothwell as Kelli, Amanda Seales as Tiffany, Alexander Hodge as Andrew and Kendrick Sampson as Nathan.

