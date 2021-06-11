Virgin River Season 3 Trailer: Are Mel and Jack Ready to Start a Family?

Baby fever is sweeping Virgin River in Season 3, as revealed in an extremely dramatic trailer for the Netflix drama’s upcoming third season.

The good news, of course, is that Jack survived getting shot. And as soon as he’s back on his feet, the townsfolk go back to doing what they do best — pushing him towards a happy future with Mel. “If you’re smart, you’ll give that lady a ring and start a family,” one local tells him.

That very topic is raised again by Mel, who asks Jack how he would feel about her having a baby. And although we don’t hear his immediate answer, he does later tell her, “I can’t be the person that stands in the way of you becoming a mother.” And that doesn’t sound great.

Here are a few other interesting developments touched upon in the trailer for Season 3, which premieres in all its 10-episode glory on Friday, July 9:

* We still don’t know exactly what condition Doc has been diagnosed with, but when Mel asks if he’s going blind, he replies with a less-than-comforting “in a word… maybe.”

* Charmaine, who’s apparently in a new relationship with some dude named Todd, informs Jack that he’s essentially “free” from all fatherly responsibilities.

* The identity of Jack’s shooter also remains a mystery, but he’s clearly ready and willing to take the investigation into his own hands.

* And given the heat between her and Jack, we’re surprised it took this long for Mel’s house to burn down, to be honest.

Based on Robyn Carr’s book series of the same name, Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie. and Marco Grazzini as Mike.

Season 3 welcomes several newcomer to Virgin River, including Zibby Allen (The Flash) as Jack’s sister Brie, described as a “smart, hard-charging, ballsy” lawyer who turns out to be “a whole lot of fun.” The show is also introducing Stacey Farber (Superman & Lois) as Lilly’s daughter Tara Anderson, who helps her mother raise new baby Chloe.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the new Virgin River trailer, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 3.