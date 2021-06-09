Virgin River Season 3 Video: A Suspect Emerges in [Spoiler]'s Shooting

The big mystery of Virgin River‘s upcoming third season just got a lot more interesting.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the Netflix drama’s July 9 return, Calvin confronts Brady about snitching to the authorities, casually threatening to murder him “in time.” And that’s not even the part of their unnerving conversation that has our interest piqued.

“On the plus side, I guess you did try to make up for everything, considering what happened to Jack,” Calvin tells Brady.

Wait… Is Calvin suggesting that Brady is the one who shot Jack in the show’s second season finale? Because my money was really on Charmaine with that one. (I’m mostly kidding, though Martin Henderson also joked that it’s “most likely” Charmaine, telling TVLine, “It does pop into your mind!”)

Then again, it’s probably too soon to start jumping to conclusions. When we spoke with showrunner Sue Tenney in November 2020, she suggested that the mystery of Jack’s shooter could play out “over several seasons.” As for how long Jack will have to recover before the action picks up again, Tenney said that we can expect “a larger time jump than we had between Seasons 1 and 2.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Virgin River Season 3 — you can also click here for a breakdown of everything we know so far — then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Who really shot Jack?