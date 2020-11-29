Virgin River Boss Breaks Down Season 2 Finale's Biggest Cliffhangers: What's Next for Jack, Doc and More Favorites?

RELATED STORIES Virgin River Boss Explains Why She Waited to Go 'There' With Mel and Jack

Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down Virgin River‘s trio of Season 2 shockers. Haven’t finished watching? You know what to do.

If you spent your holiday weekend stuffing your eyeballs with all 10 episodes of Virgin River Season 2, you’re probably experiencing some strong emotions right now — fear, uncertainty and, of course, impatience.

Not only do we have to wait for the third season of Virgin River to find out what befalls our ill-fated favorites after Episode 10, but since Netflix hasn’t even technically renewed the romantic drama for another season, we’ll also have to wait for that. (Much like Mel and Jack’s relationship, the show itself is also kind of a slow-burn.)

Let’s start with Hope and Doc, who began the finale by deciding to throw an elaborate vow renewal ceremony, complete with a suspiciously wedding-like reception to follow. It was a long-overdue turn of events for the previously down-low lovers, which only made their final twist all the more heartbreaking. As they entered their home, where dozens of their closest friends were waiting to ambush them with a surprise re-engagement party, Doc began to tell Hope that he had some difficult news to share from a recent check-up. The partygoers drowned out any chance he might have had to elaborate, so we went to showrunner Sue Tenney to find out more.

“Doc has some stuff going on [next] season,” Tenney tells TVLine, referring to his new situation as “a complication that will challenge him and will challenge his relationship with Hope. He’s going to rise to the challenge, but it is a real complication for him, especially for him practicing medicine going forward. Will he be able to continue to do that? The clinic and town are his life, so we will seriously explore that.”

Meanwhile, Preacher accepted Jamie’s offer for a chef gig in San Francisco, but the arrival of two familiar faces threatened to derail his travel plans. Not only did Wes’ twin brother (?!) show up with a warning for Preacher (“One way or another, she’s going to pay for what she did to my brother!”), but Paige/Michelle’s son Christopher also returned to Virgin River in the finale with a request for Preacher: “Can I stay with you?”

Once again, Tenney doesn’t want to give too much away, but she reminds fans one thing about Preacher as they theorize about his next moves: “If you watch the show, you know how that character is going to respond to a cull to duty.” (In other words, we haven’t seen the last of him. Not even close.)

Naturally, we saved the biggest cliffhanger — Mel discovering Jack bleeding out on the floor of the bar from an apparent gunshot — for last. All Tenney can say is that a potential third season would “go through trying to figure out who shot Jack,” launching a mystery that could play out “over several seasons.” As for how long Jack will have to recover before the action picks up again, Tenney says we can expect “a larger time jump than we had between Seasons 1 and 2.”

Tell us: Did you enjoy your experience binge-watching Virgin River Season 2? Which of the cliffhangers will occupy the most space in your brain until we get word of a Season 3 renewal? Grade the finale and the season below, then drop a comment with your full review.

