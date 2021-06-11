Sex and the City: Sarah Jessica Parker Posts New Photo With Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon After Revival Table Read

RELATED STORIES Sex and the City: David Eigenberg and Evan Handler Among 4 Series Vets Returning for HBO Max Revival

Sex and the City: David Eigenberg and Evan Handler Among 4 Series Vets Returning for HBO Max Revival Sex and the City: Chris Noth to Return as Mr. Big in HBO Max Sequel Series

The Sex and the City ladies are back together in New York — well, three of them, anyway.

Sarah Jessica Parker posted a photo on Instagram on Friday of her reuniting with her SATC costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon for the upcoming HBO Max revival, titled And Just Like That… “Together again,” she captioned it, adding that they just read through the first new episodes “alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.”

The revival of the 1998-2004 HBO hit, first announced in January, catches up with old pals Carrie (Parker), Charlotte (Davis) and Miranda (Nixon) as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” Conspicuously absent from the revival: Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha on the original Sex and the City but won’t return to reprise her role.

Many familiar faces will be returning, though. Chris Noth has signed on to return as Carrie’s longtime love Mr. Big, and John Corbett is reportedly set to appear in multiple episodes as Carrie’s ex Aidan Shaw. They’ll be joined by fellow cast members David Eigenberg (as Miranda’s husband Steve Brady), Evan Handler (as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt), Willie Garson (as Carrie’s gay bestie Stanford Blatch) and Mario Cantone (as Charlotte’s flamboyant pal Anthony Marentino).

Plus, Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez joins the cast as non-binary and queer stand-up comedian Che Diaz, who also hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured.

Check out the photo of Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda reunited below, and then hit the comments to share your hopes for the revival.