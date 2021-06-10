TV Ratings: MasterChef, Kids Say the Darndest Things Lead Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s MasterChef: Legends drew 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, holding steady week to week to lead Wednesday in the demo. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, Crime Scene Kitchen (1.7 mil/0.4) was also steady.

Over on CBS, Kids Say the Darndest Things (3.1 mil/0.4) was steady and delivered the night’s (faint praise alert!) largest audience.

Leading out of Press Your Luck (which dipped to 2.9 mil/0.4), ABC’s A Million Little Things ticked up from last week with its first hour (2.5 mil/0.4) but returned to its series low demo with the actual finale (2.3 mil/0.3); TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem.

