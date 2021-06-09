Ratings: The Flash, Superman & Lois Rise; AGT Dips But Still Dominates

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s The Flash this week drew 770,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, marking its best audience in five episodes while also ticking up in the demo; read Carlos Valdes’ thoughts on Cisco’s musical send-off. Who's Likely to Save a Cancelled Show?

Superman & Lois (890K/0.2) similarly rose in both measures week-to-week; read our post mortem on those two big reveals.

Elsewhere:

NBC | America’s Got Talent (6.9 mil/0.9, get spoiled if you choose not to watch this reality competition the night of!) dipped from its season opener yet still dominated Tuesday in both measures. New Amsterdam (4.1 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A”; watch cast reaction video) was steady with its season finale.

FOX | LEGO Masters (1.5 mil/0.5) and Mental Samurai (1.2 mil/0.3) were both steady.

