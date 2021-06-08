Ratings: The Bachelorette Hits Premiere Low, Good Doctor Tops Night in Viewers

RELATED STORIES Chris Harrison Officially Exiting Bachelor Franchise After 19 Years

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s rejiggered The Bachelorette kicked off Season 17 with 3.6 million total viewers ands a 0.9 demo rating — down sharply from its previous opener (5 mil/1.4) to mark all-time premiere lows, yet still commanding Monday’s highest demo rating; read our recap and get the latest on Chris Harrison.

Leading out of that, The Good Doctor (3.92 mil/0.6, read post mortem) ticked up week-to-week, and drew Monday’s biggest audience.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (3.3 mil/0.45) was steady, while Small Fortune (1.4 mil/0.2) dipped.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (2.4 mil/0.6), Housebroken (980K/0.3) and Duncanville (710K/0.2) were all steady in the demo.

