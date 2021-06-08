Mike Myers to Play 7 Roles in Netflix Comedy — Get Details (Finally)

RELATED STORIES The Sandman Sneak Peek: Neil Gaiman Marvels at Sets for Netflix Adaptation

More than two years after the project was first announced, Netflix has released a title and details for a half-hour series in which SNL vet Mike Myers will play no fewer than seven different Scottish brogues characters.

The Pentaverate — now in production and produced by/starring Myers — will ask: “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?” As the six-episodes comedy series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover that truth — and just possibly save the world himself along the way.

In addition to Myers, Myers, Myers, Myers, Myers, Myers and Myers, the cast also includes Ken Jeong (Community), Keegan-Michael Key (Apple TV+’s upcoming Schmigadoon!), Debi Mazar (Younger), Richard McCabe (Wallander), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) and Lydia West (It’s a Sin).