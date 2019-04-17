Mike Myers to Play 'Multiple Characters' in Netflix Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live vet Mike Myers has been lured back to TV by — shocker! — Netflix.
The Austin Powers funnyman has signed on to headline a 6-episode comedy series for the streaming giant. Details on the untitled project remain sparse, but Netflix notes that the series will find Myers playing “multiple characters.”
Said Myers in a statement: “I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in.”
Myers will serve as an EP on the series alongside John Lyons and Jason Weinberg.