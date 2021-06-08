Conan's Farewell Lineup Revealed: Who Will Be His Very Last Guest?

Mila Kunis, Martin Short and Bill Hader are among the famous faces set to sit down with Conan O’Brien before his 28-year run in late night comes to an end. Cable Renewal Scorecard

TBS has unveiled the guest list for Conan‘s final eight episodes, which will tape before a live (and fully vaccinated) studio audience and begin airing Monday, June 14 (at 11/10c). The second-to-last week of shows will feature Patton Oswalt (who previously has appeared 21 times, across Late Night, The Tonight Show and Conan), Short (who has appeared 15 times), JB Smoove and Kunis.

The final week of shows kicks off with Hader, followed by an as-yet-specified guest on Tuesday. The penultimate episode will include an interview with Dana Carvey.

Then on Thursday, June 24, O’Brien will welcome Jack Black as his very last guest. The hour-long series finale will at an earlier time, 10 pm.

During the final episodes, fans can expect “special surprise guests” and a look-back at memorable moments from O’Brien’s 11-year stint on TBS. (Just don’t expect an appearance from The Masturbating Bear, who died of autoerotic asphyxiation in 2015.)

All told, Conan‘s farewell lineup is as follows:

Monday, June 14: Patton Oswalt

Tuesday, June 15: Martin Short

Wednesday, June 16: JB Smoove

Thursday, June 17: Mila Kunis

Monday, June 21: Bill Hader

Tuesday, June 22: TBA

Wednesday, June 23: Dana Carvey

Thursday, June 24: Jack Black

Conan premiered on TBS in November 2010. O’Brien previously hosted Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC from 1993 to 2009, then enjoyed an infamously short-lived stint as the host of The Tonight Show from 2009 to 2010.

As previously reported, O’Brien will continue to host his signature Conan Without Borders travel specials for TBS, and launch a new, weekly variety series for HBO Max, which is currently in development.