Good Fight Season 5 Trailer Introduces Mandy Patinkin's Wacky Judge — Watch

By the time you’re done screening The Good Fight‘s Season 5 trailer, you might have the same question as Zach Grenier’s David Lee: “What the f—k is going on?”

The two-minute promo (embedded above) teases more of the legal drama’s slightly absurdist storytelling, including the addition of Mandy Patinkin’s peculiar new judge, appropriately named Hal Wackner. When Hal decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop — a venture he describes as Little Rascals-esque — Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal’s endeavor, which looks even more bizarre than it sounds.

Meanwhile, Christine Baranski’s Diane is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Audra McDonald’s Liz, in the wake of Adrian’s (Delroy Lindo) and Lucca’s (Cush Jumbo) resignations. By all accounts in the video above, the answer to that question seems to be a resounding no.

The trailer also teases the arrival of Wayne Brady’s Del Cooper, a comedian-turned-executive at a top streaming service who intersects with the lawyers at the firm — professionally and romantically.

The Good Fight‘s 10-episode fifth season begins Thursday, June 24, with new installments dropping weekly. Check out the full trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts.