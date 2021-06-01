TVLine Items: Greg Vaughan's Days Return, Mary J. Blige Doc and More

RELATED STORIES Lucifer EPs on How the Series Originally Ended, Sending [Spoiler] to Hell, the New God's Season 6 Struggle and More

Like sands through a flipped-over hourglass, Greg Vaughan is returning to Days of Our Lives.

The actor will reprise his role on the NBC soap this summer, a recently released promo revealed.

In case it’s been a while since you, too, have been in Salem: Eric has been away from the action, doing missionary work in Africa. Left alone in Salem, his bride Nicole recently succumbed to her baser instincts and cheated with the jilted (or so he thinks) Xander.

“Never say NEVER!” Vaughan tweeted after the summer promo first aired. (Fans will recall that the actor left the daytime drama in 2020, saying that after nearly a decade of playing Eric Brady, he felt “like a glorified extra.”)

Vaughan currently appears on OWN’s Queen Sugar. Press PLAY on the video below to watch a preview of Eric’s return.

* Amazon has released a trailer for My Life, a documentary chronicling Mary J. Blige and the 25th anniversary of her 1994 LP album of the same name. The documentary begins streaming on Friday, June 25. Watch the trailer below:

* Melissa Barrera (Vida) will star in Netflix’s Breathe, from Blindspot‘s Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, our sister site THR.com reports. Barrera will play Liv, a Manhattan attorney struggling to survive after her plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness.

* The fourth and final season of Netflix’s Atypical will premiere on Friday, July 9.

* Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show) has been cast in Someone Out There, NBC’s rom-com pilot based on the Spanish series Pequeñas Coincidencias, our sister site Deadline reports. In the potential comedy, a man and a woman seek to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love.

* The Walking Dead: World Beyond has promoted Robert Palmer Watkins to recurring guest star in Season 2, per Deadline.

